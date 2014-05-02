Montella wants to see usual Fiorentina style

In his second season in charge in Florence, Montella has guided the club to fourth in Serie A and a first Coppa final since 2001.

A 2-1 aggregate win over Parma that year saw Fiorentina lift the trophy, but the club have failed to claim any silverware since, with Saturday's final at Stadio Olimpico in Rome a golden chance to end that run.

And, speaking on Friday, Montella implored his players to go out and play with the same approach that has taken them this far.

"I want to win the cup, the players and the (owners) Della Valles deserve it," he said.

"I want to see the usual Fiorentina out on the pitch, the one that expresses itself and wins.

"I have good memories from this journey we have had over the last two years. We have grown and people have thrown themselves into it.

"We want to win for the fans and for the club. I wouldn't consider victory tomorrow to be a springboard for us, nor the start of a cycle.

"Whether we win or lose tomorrow, it doesn't change much for our cycle. It has already begun and it must continue whatever happens."