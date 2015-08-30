Montero injury nothing serious - Monk

Swansea City manager Garry Monk insists Jefferson Montero was only left out of Sunday's 2-1 Premier League victory over Manchester United as a precaution.

The Ecuador winger has been in scintillating form so far this season, but missed his side's latest victory due to a thigh injury sustained in training.

"Unfortunately Jeff pulled up in training yesterday," said Monk. "Just a bit of soreness in the quad area.

"He had a scan, there was nothing clinical so that's good news.

"We'll re-scan him just to make sure in a few days' time, but it was more soreness and tightness.

"Jeff's a very explosive player, so you've got to be very careful in situations like that.

"We decided it was best that we didn't involve him today and risk him being out for a long period."