Montolivo: Some Milan fans will never like me

Riccardo Montolivo conceded that some sections of the San Siro crowd will never like him after being jeered in AC Milan's 2-0 victory over Lazio.

The Italy international captained Milan to their third win of the season, but once again was the target of abuse from his own supporters.

Montolivo admitted that he accepts he may not win over his critics.

"The San Siro crowd is demanding," he told Mediaset Premium. "Some of the crowd do not like me and I can never make it right. There's nothing I can do about that."

However, despite his personal troubles, Montolivo is hopeful Milan can build on an impressive triumph sealed thanks to goals from Carlos Bacca and M'Baye Niang.

"It was a balanced game," he said. "Lazio have quality and in the second half we have seen that.

"We did well. We were balanced, practical and clinical, and we have to carry on like this."