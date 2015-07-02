Montoya arrives in Milan ahead of Inter move

Martin Montoya has arrived in Milan ahead of his proposed move to Inter from Barcelona.

The full-back has risen through the ranks at Camp Nou and made the breakthrough into the first-team in February 2011.

However, Montoya has failed to nail down a regular starting berth for the Spanish champions and has largely played second fiddle to Dani Alves.

With Alves having signed a new two-year contract last month and Aleix Vidal signing from Sevilla, Montoya's chances of first-team football appeared even more limited.

Subsequently the 24-year-old is set to kick-start his career with Inter, and the Serie A side posted a picture of president Erick Thohir meeting Montoya at Milan Malpensa airport on Thursday.

Montoya is now expected to undergo a medical, and is due to join Geoffrey Kondogbia and Miranda in moving to San Siro during the close-season.

In Montoya, Inter will be signing a player who has won three La Liga times and the Copa del Rey twice. while he also has a winners medal from last season's UEFA Champions League.