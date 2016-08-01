Montoya finalises Valencia switch

Valencia have signed Martin Montoya on a four-year deal after Barcelona agreed to cancel the right-back's contract two years early.

Barcelona secured the €50million signing of Valencia playmaker Andre Gomes last week, with Montoya's switch thought to be related.

Winger Cristian Tello has also been linked with a move to Mestalla.

Montoya made 67 appearances in five seasons for Barca's first team, winning LaLiga three times, as well as two Copa del Rey crowns and one Champions League success.

A struggle at Inter saw a season-long loan move cut short last term, although Montoya restored his reputation with 13 appearances at Real Betis as they earned a 10th-place finish in their first season back in LaLiga.