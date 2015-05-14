Montpellier v Paris Saint-Germain: Champions out to seal another title

Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier insisted his side have not begun celebrating despite having one hand on the Ligue 1 title ahead of Saturday's trip to Montpellier.

PSG will win their third straight Ligue 1 crown if they claim a win or draw at Stade de la Mosson after extending their lead over the second-placed Lyon to six points last weekend.

Laurent Blanc's side thrashed Guingamp 6-0, with Edinson Cavani netting a hat-trick and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring twice to go with his two assists.

Lyon then slumped to a shock 3-0 loss at mid-table Caen to round off a perfect weekend for the champions.

With only two matches of the season remaining, all PSG have to do is avoid defeat to either Montpellier - or Reims at home on the last day of the season - to win another title.

Aurier said they are not getting carried away just yet, though.

"Everyone is very focused on what we have to do in these final games of the season," he told the club's official website.

"The team knows just how important this title will be and we are all pulling in the same direction.

"It's perfect and we have to continue like this [at Montpellier]."

Midfielder Yohan Cabaye said his side would not be tempted to play for a draw that would see them win the league.

"We are leading, we are masters of our own destiny," he said.

"We are capable of playing really well. We are calm and confident and we will be heading to Montpellier to win."

PSG have been in blistering Ligue 1 form recently, winning their last seven matches and scoring 26 goals in the process. Uruguay forward Cavani has starred in that run, scoring in each of the club's last five wins, netting eight goals in total.

The match has little riding on it for Montpellier, the last team to win Ligue 1 - in 2012 - before PSG's era of dominance started.

They sit seventh in the table and cannot finish higher than sixth. A European spot is beyond them and they are assured of a top-half finish.

Montpellier beat already-relegated Lens 1-0 last time out, with Anthony Mounier scoring a stoppage-time winner. Their form has been topsy-turvy since March, though.

Montpellier will take encouragement from a goalless draw in Paris in December's league clash, but PSG did win 3-0 on the road in the Coupe de France one month later.

That was a form of revenge for the Parisians, who were knocked out of the Coupe de France by Montpellier last year.

Montpellier have not beaten PSG in nine league meetings and that run seems likely to be extended given what is at stake for both sides.