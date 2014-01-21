Montpellier's Cabella set for Newcastle move

Newcastle have been chasing Cabella throughout the January transfer window and while they have seemingly got their man, Nicollin has indicated the 23-year-old attacking midfielder will not leave Montpellier until the end of the season.

"We have an agreement with the leaders of Newcastle that I will not reveal," Nicollin told Midi Libre.

"But it does not include a departure for Remy before June, it is a certainty."

Cabella has made 22 appearances in all competitions for Montpellier this season, scoring six goals and notching five assists in Ligue 1.

If Cabella moves to St James' Park, he will become the 10th French player in Alan Pardew's Newcastle squad.