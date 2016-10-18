Montreal Impact resolve Drogba dilemma

Didier Drogba has resolved his issues with Montreal Impact coach Mauro Biello, according to the MLS club's president Joey Saputo.

Former Chelsea star Drogba refused to be part of Impact's matchday squad after Biello had indicated the Ivorian would be starting Sunday's game against Toronto FC on the bench.

However, the 38-year-old, who has scored 10 goals and supplied six assists so far in 2016, has now overcome his differences with the club's managerial hierarchy.

"We met with Didier," Impact president Saputo said. "The situation has been resolved to the club's satisfaction.

"Didier has accepted to assume the role that the head coach sees fit while contributing to the success of this club moving forward.

"When he came to Montreal, Didier said he came here to win, and he still has the same objective."

Impact have already clinched a spot in the MLS play-offs heading into their final game of the regular season against New England Revolution.