Mooy available for Brighton’s clash with Norwich

Brighton will have midfielder Aaron Mooy available for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Norwich.

The Australian has completed a one-match ban following his red card against Aston Villa two weeks ago.

Defender Bernardo and winger Jose Izquierdo (both knee) remain unavailable for Albion.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke has declared Tim Krul fit for the game.

The goalkeeper picked up a knock to his knee during the defeat to Manchester United – a game which saw the Holland international save two penalties.

Ralf Fahrmann is fit, but Onel Hernandez could miss the trip as he awaits the birth of his child. Midfielder Todd Cantwell (hamstring) and Ibrahim Amadou (knee) are doubts for the game, while Mario Vrancic will miss out through illness.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Button, Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Alzate, Propper, Stephens, Gross, Maupay, Connolly, Balogun, Schelotto, Bong, Duffy, Mooy, Bissouma, Trossard, March, Jahanbakhsh, Murray.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Fahrmann, McGovern, Aarons, Godfrey, Lewis, Byram, Tettey, Amadou, Buendia, Leitner, Trybull, Stieppermann, McLean, Cantwell, Pukki, Srbeny, Drmic.