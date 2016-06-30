Mooy moves from Melbourne to Manchester City

Premier League outfit Manchester City have completed a deal for Australia international Aaron Mooy from sister club Melbourne City.

The deal was confirmed on Thursday, with Mooy - a 14-time Socceroo - moving to Manchester on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old won back-to-back Player of the Year awards in Melbourne after joining from A-League rivals Western Sydney Wanderers in 2014.

However, the attacking midfielder is expected to be sent out on loan upon arrival in Manchester.

"Aaron is an extremely talented player who possesses the attributes we hope to foster and encourage within the City Football Group," said Brian Marwood, managing director with City Football Services.

"With the unique model CFG provides, Aaron's move to Manchester allows us to further expose him to a high standard of opportunities to ensure his professional growth."

Meanwhile, fellow Australians Luke Brattan and Anthony Caceres will move in the opposite direction on loan deals.

Brattan was signed by Manchester City from Brisbane Roar in October last year before being sent out on loan to Bolton Wanderers.

Caceres - who spent the second half of the 2015-16 season on loan in Melbourne - was bought from Central Coast Mariners.