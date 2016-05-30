Mooy undecided on future

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy will wait until after the games against Greece to decide his future and knows every game for the national team has him in the shop window.

There has been speculation over the future of the Melbourne City star for some months now given his string of brilliant displays for club and country over the past 12 months.

It is understood European scouts were at the Stadium of Light on Friday watching Mooy’s performance in the narrow 2-1 loss to England.

The 25-year-old, who is still contracted to City, reiterated his desire to play at the highest level, but will not be making any decision until the two friendlies with Greece are done.

"Right now I'm just focusing on being here with the national team," he told a news conference on Monday.

"That's the most important thing right now and it's all I’m thinking about until [the Greece games finish].

"Of course I want to push myself as far as I can go... I'm no different to any other player.

"Every game you play for the national team, there's always going to be people watching.

"I didn't really think too much about it, I just tried to play my best for my country."

Mooy went into the England clash without a competitive game under his belt in over a month but was still one of the best players on the pitch in Sunderland.

Along with Celtic's Tom Rogic and Socceroos skipper Mile Jedinak, the trio dominated the midfield and allowed Australia to dominate possession for large periods.

Asked about Mooy’s performance, Australia coach Ange Postecoglou said: "We kind of knew at some point fatigue would set in but Aaron stuck to his task particularly well and if anything in the second half, even when he was tired, he grew more into the game and became more effective.

"Hopefully people saw he's able to mix it with the best.

"I thought the two best midfielders on the pitch were Tommy Rogic and Aaron Mooy. Actually the three best because I think Mile Jedinak was outstanding as well.

"I can't name one English midfielder who got the better of those three."