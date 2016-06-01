Morata fully focused on Euro 2016 as transfer talk intensifies

Alvaro Morata is paying no attention to his future at club level as he tries to cement a spot in Spain's side ahead of Euro 2016.

Real Madrid are expected to exercise a buy-back clause in Morata's Juventus contract, but the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with a subsequent swoop.

Morata scored twice on Wednesday as Spain thrashed South Korea 6-1 in Salzburg, having hinted at his desire to make it into the long-term plans at the Santiago Bernabeu pre-match.

"I said what player would not want to play in Madrid, but I have seen other things I have not said," Morata told Cuatro.

"I'm focused on the Euros and what happens, happens."

Spain's front four of Morata, Nolito, David Silva and Cesc Fabregas were all on the scoresheet against Korea.

"The important thing is that we understand each other better and better, it does not matter who scores," Morata added.

"We are a team. We are gathering rhythm, preparing for the Euro and to be at the highest level.

"I am just one part of this team. It has been a pretty tough year for me. I cannot be content with just being here, I want to play."

Nolito was a constant threat as he built on a two-goal show against Bosnia-Herzegovina with another double against Korea.

"I'm very happy with how things have turned out," he told a news conference.

"We must continue in this way. We know how we play and what we want.

"I ended the season very well and every time I feel better. Now I'm thinking about Tuesday's game [against Georgia] and Euro 2016."