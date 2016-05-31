Morata: Improving on Spain's Euro feats is impossible

Alvaro Morata has admitted that improving on Spain's last two showings at the European Championship is "impossible".

Juventus striker Morata was not involved in the history-making Spain squads that won both Euro 2008 and 2012, but is heading to France with Vicente del Bosque's party this time around.

And the 23-year-old is hopeful of making it an historic hat-trick for the 2010 world champions.

"To do better than Spain have already done in recent years will be difficult, because surpassing what that team achieved is impossible," Morata told AS. "But we can try to equal it."

With regard to how Spain can retain their crown once again despite the retirements of key men such as Xavi and Xabi Alonso since their triumph in Poland and Ukraine four years ago, Morata added: "Germany put faith in their younger players and came out as world champions in Brazil, and that’s what we’ll try to do.

"We hope we can win the Euros, but we know it won't be easy. Germany just lost to Slovakia in their friendly, so that gives us lots of belief, but also the knowledge and respect that not one team in France will be pushovers.

"And of course, you need some luck at these tournaments."