Morata relishing new-look Juve strikeforce

Alvaro Morata believes Juventus' new-look strike force will only get better with time, after being paired with Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala for the first time in the friendly loss to Borussia Dortmund.

The Spaniard played as part of a front three for the Serie A champions as they kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 defeat in Switzerland on Saturday.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri gave first outings to Mandzukic and Dybala - newly arrived from Atletico Madrid and Palermo respectively - while goalkeeper Neto also made his debut from the bench following his move from Fiorentina on a free transfer.

With Dortmund already well into their pre-season schedule, they looked sharper than the Italians and goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marco Reus either side of the break sealed the win.

But for Morata, the opportunity to begin forging an understanding with his new team-mates was more important than the result.

"We haven’t been working together for long but they [Mandzukic and Dybala] are two top players," he told Juve's official website. "The more we play and train together, the better we'll become as a unit.

"Playing from the left worked well for me - there was plenty of space for me to run into.

"We've got so many options in the final third and that will make us a dangerous side this season."