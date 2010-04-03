Moratti slams matchfixing scandal reports

On Friday former Juventus director Luciano Moggi's lawyers presented in court wiretaps of Moratti speaking to a former referee selector accused of colluding with Moggi and others to arrange compliant referees for some teams' matches.

Prosecutors said the contents of the wiretaps did not indicate any wrongdoing.

"This matchfixing matter is shameful," Moratti told reporters on Saturday. "This reversal is ridiculous. It offends us. We are absolutely not indifferent to it as it's an ugly thing."

Moggi's lawyers said they presented the wiretaps at a Naples criminal trial to show that other clubs' executives had the same sort of relations he did with Italian Football Federation (FIGC) officials.

The affair led to Juventus being stripped of their 2005 and 2006 Serie A titles and demoted to the second tier while five other clubs were deducted points.

The 2005 title was not assigned to anyone but the 2006 scudetto went to Inter, so the wiretaps have caused a stir in Italy, not least among Juve fans.

Moratti added he was saddened by media reports that former Italy forward Christian Vieri wanted FIGC to strip Inter of the 2006 title because of allegations his former club spied on him.

