More to come from Garcia at Mariners

Liverpool great Luis Garcia is surprised by how quickly he has settled in the A-League and says he is a few weeks away from showing his best form for the Central Coast Mariners.

In just two games, the former Liverpool star has made an immediate impact on the Central Coast.

In his A-League debut, he sparkled as a late substitute in the loss to Western Sydney Wanderers, helping set up his team's equaliser.

The Spaniard then sparked the Mariners' classy 3-1 win over Wellington Phoenix in Christchurch on Saturday.

The 37-year-old came off the bench at the break and scored the opening goal, before setting up the next two for Storm Roux and Mitch Austin.

Asked if he thought things would click so quickly, Garcia told reporters on Tuesday: "Not really…there's a lot of work to do. I've been doing things well but I think I can do a lot better.

"My body is still not 100 per cent so hopefully in a few more weeks I can feel a lot better and give more things to the team."

Garcia's goal in New Zealand was the perfect demonstration of just why the club were desperate to bring him to Gosford.

Showing all his class and experience, Garcia anticipated Phoenix goalkeeper Glen Moss would struggle to handle a cross and was in the right place at the right time to pull off a stunning back-heel.

"It was a fast reaction. I saw the ball was coming with a lot of spin so I knew it would be difficult for the keeper to catch and I tried to go forward to it," Garcia said.

"I saw the ball there and it was just a quick reaction because I knew if I had another touch probably the keeper or defender would get back in goal.

"It went well. It was a beautiful goal."