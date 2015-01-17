More injury worries for Dortmund after win

Borussia Dortmund are sweating on the fitness of Sebastian Kehl and Kevin Grosskreutz following a 1-0 friendly victory over Steaua Bucharest on Saturday.

The duo were forced from the field through injury during the match in Alicante, which was settled by Jakub Blaszczykowski's strike six minutes from time.

Defender Kehl had to be replaced a few moments before half-time due to a serious-looking shoulder problem, and Dortmund's fortunes did not improve much in the second period.

Grosskreutz was withdrawn for Blaszczykowski in the 75th minute with an apparent ankle injury, as the friendly fixture threatened to do more harm than good ahead of the return of the Bundesliga.

There was one late positive for coach Jurgen Klopp, as substitute Blaszczykowski slotted the ball under Valentin Cojocaru to snatch the win.

Ciro Immobile and Kevin Kampl had gone close to opening the scoring in the first 45 minutes.