Morel swaps Marseille for Lyon
Lyon have started their recruitment process for next season by completing the signing of defender Jeremy Morel from Marseille.
Jeremy Morel has signed a three-year contract with Lyon after deciding to leave Ligue 1 rivals Marseille.
Full-back Morel moved to the Stade Velodrome in June 2011, having spent nine years with fellow French side Lorient.
After four seasons with Marseille, Morel has opted for a new challenge with Hubert Fournier's side - who finished second in Ligue 1 this season and will return to the UEFA Champions League next term.
"This is a big step for me after four years at Marseille," Morel told Lyon's official website.
"I hope everything will go well and I can bring my experience to the group.
"It was some weeks that I talked with Lyon. The proposal of a three-year was important in my decision."
