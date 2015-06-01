Morel swaps Marseille for Lyon

Jeremy Morel has signed a three-year contract with Lyon after deciding to leave Ligue 1 rivals Marseille.

Full-back Morel moved to the Stade Velodrome in June 2011, having spent nine years with fellow French side Lorient.

After four seasons with Marseille, Morel has opted for a new challenge with Hubert Fournier's side - who finished second in Ligue 1 this season and will return to the UEFA Champions League next term.

"This is a big step for me after four years at Marseille," Morel told Lyon's official website.

"I hope everything will go well and I can bring my experience to the group.

"It was some weeks that I talked with Lyon. The proposal of a three-year was important in my decision."