Morgan: Barca, PSG defeats good for Leicester

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan said pre-season losses to European giants had been a "learning curve".

The Premier League champions gradually improved at the International Champions Cup despite losses to Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

Claudio Ranieri's men were thrashed 4-0 by the Ligue 1 giants before a second-half comeback against Barca, who claimed a 4-2 win.

Ahead of Sunday's Community Shield meeting with Manchester United, Morgan said pre-season had been a good experience for his side.

"It's a learning curve for us to play against such a calibre of team," he was quoted as saying by the Leicester Mercury.

"It's good to get that experience under our belts. There are a few things to learn and we still have work to do but we're pretty pleased with how it went.

"PSG and Barcelona are the calibre of teams we'll be up against in the Champions League. We have to learn quickly.

"We're still in pre-season so you have to consider the fitness side of it.

"Everyone is still trying to get minutes under their belt, so we're not reading too much into the results."

Recruit Ahmed Musa came off the bench to score a brace against Barca as he played a half once more in pre-season.

Morgan said he had been impressed by the Nigeria international.

"He was fantastic," he said.

"He made a real impact and definitely caught the eye. I'm sure that's a sign of things to come from him. For him to get two goals will be great for his confidence."