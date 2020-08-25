Morgan Gibbs-White keen to shine after joining Swansea on loan from Wolves

Swansea have signed Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White on a season-long loan.

Gibbs-White, 20, who has made 70 first-team appearances for Wolves, is Swansea’s third summer signing.

The attacking midfielder joins up with Swans head coach Steve Cooper, with the pair having worked together in the England set-up as the Three Lions won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

He revealed that Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster, who made a strong impression at the Liberty Stadium last season, advised his England colleague to make the move.

“I spoke to Rhian about his time down here and he said he loved every minute of it,” Gibbs-White told the Swansea website.

“When I got that sort of feedback and I saw the sort of impact he had down here with the goals he scored, I looked at it and thought maybe I can do that.

“I am happy to be here and I cannot wait to impress the fans and show them everything I can do.”

Gibbs-White was handed his first-team debut at Wolves aged 16 after progressing through their academy and made 16 appearances in all competitions last season.

His arrival at Swansea follows the return of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman on a season-long loan from Newcastle and the capture of Korey Smith on a free transfer from Bristol City.