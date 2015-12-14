Morgan lauds match-winning Mahrez

Wes Morgan believes Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season.

The Algerian was in fine form as Claudio Ranieri's side overcame defending champions Chelsea 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Monday, assisting Jamie Vardy for the opening goal before producing a fine finish for his team's second.

Asked if Mahrez has been the best player in the top-flight this season, Morgan told Sky Sports: "It's hard to argue against that.

"He's been a match-winner for us many times this season. If it's not assists, it's goals. He has had some special moments, he's given defenders nightmares and he deserves the accolades he is getting."

Mahrez has been involved in 18 of Leicester City's Premier League goals this season, and he hopes to use his confidence to help the team.

"I don't know if no one can stop me, but I need to do my best for the team," added Mahrez.

"The most important thing is the team's performance. We did a great game and we deserved to win, we have to keep going.

"I have a lot of confidence. When you keep scoring and making assists, it's normal to have some confidence, you have to keep going and help the team.

"We need 40-42 points to definitely be safe. It's good to have 35 points in 16 games. We deserve all we did and we deserve."