Morgan: We miss Kante and people need to accept it won't be the same this season

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan concedes the Premier League champions are feeling the loss of former midfielder N'Golo Kante.

Morgan and Co. will come up against their ex-team-mate for the first time since Kante's switch to Chelsea when Leicester travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Kante was crowned Leicester's Player of the Season as the Foxes defied the odds to hoist the Premier League trophy aloft last term. And while Morgan said the France international is missed, he insists it is time to move on.

"He was fantastic for us last season, he was our Player of the Year, what he did was incredible," Morgan told Sky Sports.

"He came from a relatively unknown team in France and came to England and did extremely well.

"If any team didn't have him, they would miss him and that goes for us. We do miss him, but we have to move on.

"We have got other players that have come in and are doing a great job in that position and there's no point dwelling on the past and dwelling on N'Golo. We have to look forward for ourselves and we have players that can fill his boots."

Leicester have collected eight points from their opening seven Premier League fixtures to sit 12th in the table, five points adrift of Chelsea.

Morgan added: "Teams know our strengths and will try to nullify them so we have to think of different ways to win and different systems because we don't want to be predictable.

"Maybe we were overlooked last season, we surprised everyone, this season nobody is taking us for granted. Teams have approached the games with more intensity."