Moroccan Football Federation wants Chiefs' Caf Clash played out of the country

Kaizer Chiefs have been denied entry into Morocco by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation with the RMFF asking for either a postponement or for the CAF Champions League group stage clash between Chiefs and Wydad Casablanca to be played in another country.

Chiefs were set to take on the Moroccan giants this weekend in their first ever group stage CAF Champions League clash.

The game, however, is now in jeopardy despite the club ensuring that all the required applications and flights and accommodation were all on time.

Chiefs, though, were not granted visas and have now been officially denied entry into Morocco. With COVID-19 numbers high in South Africa, the RMFF have requested that the game be played in another country.

Chiefs were scheduled to travel on Thursday, February 11, but they now have to put their plans on hold and wait for information about where and when the game will be played.

"The Royal Moroccan Football University sent a letter to the CAF Clubs Committee informing it that the Moroccan authorities decided not to allow the Wydad Casablanca match with the South African Kaizer Chiefs team to be held on February 13th in Casablanca for the first round of the African Champions League, due to safety Health related to the recent developments of Covid 19. As the Royal Moroccan Football Federation called on the Confederation of African Football to postpone the match or hold it in another country if this is not possible," a statement on the RMFF website said.

In their statement, released on Wednesday, February 9, Chiefs confirmed that they had not received any correspondence from the Moroccan authories.

“The club remains in limbo as all lines of communication seem to have been shut down as the club and SAFA have not received any correspondence from the Moroccan authorities on this matter. We will continue to collaborate with SAFA and the SA Embassy in Morocco to try and engage CAF so that we can get the matter resolved. The club is still waiting for the issuing of visas and will once again attempt to obtain visas from the Moroccan Embassy in Pretoria tomorrow morning. In the meantime, the club continued with the late training session in preparation for the trip,” confirmed the Amakhosi.