Morrison relishing Germany clash

Joachim Low's men clinched glory at the Maracana in July, defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra-time thanks to Mario Gotze's well-taken goal.

Their first competitive outing since that final win will be against Scotland in Dortmund on Sunday, after a friendly re-match with Argentina on Wednesday.

With 24 berths now available in a revamped championships, Scotland will feel confident of progressing from Group D, which also features Poland, Republic of Ireland, Georgia and Gibraltar.

With two automatic places up for grabs and a play-off spot available for finishing third, Morrison is feeling positive about Scotland's chances of making their first major finals since the World Cup in France in 1998.

"[Playing Germany] is the worst start that we could probably have had but on the other hand, it is probably the best time to play them, coming off a victory that they probably celebrated for two weeks solid as I think I would," he said.

"I am very excited. It is our best opportunity [to qualify] for as long as I have been involved, certainly.

"We have a good, strong group at the moment and in the past we have done well against big teams.

"With the year that we have had, it is our best opportunity of qualifying, no questions about that, and I think that we are all excited for the challenge ahead.

"Since I was a kid I wanted to play in a major tournament.

"Speaking for the whole squad, that is the aim, that is what the fans and everyone involved with the team aims to do and we are pulling towards that this season."