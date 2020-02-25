Morton go sixth in Championship with victory against Ayr

Morton climbed to sixth in the Ladbrokes Championship standings after a 2-1 win over Ayr at Somerset Park.

Connor Malley scored the opening goal for Ayr in the 22nd minute when he dinked the ball over Morton goalkeeper Danny Rogers.

The Ton were back on level terms before half-time, though, when Nicky Cadden’s ball into the box found Kalvin Orsi, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Orsi went close for Morton in the 57th minute but his effort on goal was blocked by a sliding tackle before Sean McGinty saw his header saved by Honest Men goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

Morton sealed the win in the 72nd minute thanks to Cadden after Lewis Strapp played him in with a fantastic pass.