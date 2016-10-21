Moses happy for Conte chance after Mourinho struggle

Victor Moses is enjoying life under Antonio Conte at Chelsea, having had a strained relationship with former manager Jose Mourinho.

The former Wigan Athletic winger moved to Stamford Bridge in 2012, but has failed to hold down a first-team place, going out on loan on three occasions.

However, he has earned Conte's trust in the Italian's first few months in London and is playing regular football, albeit as a wing-back.

"I'm delighted to be back," Moses told ESPN FC. "I thought I did well in my first season here, but due to circumstances – a manager [Rafa Benitez] going, a manager [Mourinho] coming in – I wasn't really given a chance.

"[Mourinho] never spoke to me. I thought in my head, 'He's got his own players already.'

"I think we chatted a couple of times on the phone – he asked if I was alright at Liverpool [where Moses was on loan], but that was it.

"The manager who is here now [Conte] is giving everyone a chance – even the young lads. I'm pleased that he's here and I've just got to go out there and enjoy my football.

"As long as you work hard, the manager will see it and he'll give you an opportunity."

Moses and Chelsea will face Mourinho in the Premier League for the first time on Sunday, when they welcome his Manchester United side to Stamford Bridge.