Motherwell agree fee for Norwegian centre-back Sondre Solholm Johansen

Motherwell have agreed a fee for Norwegian defender Sondre Solholm Johansen.

The 26-year-old centre-back’s club, Mjondalen, announced that their player would play his final Norwegian top-flight match on Saturday before joining Motherwell subject to agreeing personal terms and passing a medical.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander earlier outlined his aims ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline after bringing in midfielder Sean Goss on Thursday.

“If we can get two more players in, I think we will have a very strong squad,” said Alexander ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership visit of Dundee.

“We are talking to a couple of clubs about a couple of players. Hopefully that will progress over the weekend.”

Another summer signing, Liam Kelly, vindicated his decision to leave QPR in search of regular and then international football when he was this week named in the Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers against Denmark, Moldova and Austria.

Alexander said: “The inclusion of Zander Clark at St Johnstone is deserved as well, so there’s the inclusion of two excellent goalkeepers who have been in fine form for the last six or seven months or so.

“I am delighted for Liam because his work off the pitch comes through in what he does for us on the pitch – his character, his personality, the way he plays, the way he trains.

“He is so ambitious, he is constantly trying to improve every aspect of his game, and it’s great for players to have that reassurance that their work is paying off.

“But he knows the challenge is only just begun for him. Getting in the door is one step but there is a lot of hard work for him to establish himself in the squad and get himself in the team.

“But he is in the best possible scenario, he is right in front of the manager for 10 days.”