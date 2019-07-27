Motherwell complete perfect Betfred Cup group phase with victory over Annan

Motherwell maintained their perfect record in the Betfred Cup with a comfortable 4-0 win against League Two side Annan.

Steve Robinson’s side, who were already guaranteed stop spot in Group E, were never troubled by their lower league opposition.

Motherwell deservedly broke the deadlock through Liam Donnelly’s third goal of the tournament on 20 minutes. Christopher Long weaved down the right into the box and cut back for Donnelly to smash high into the net.

The hosts dominated possession in the first half but struggled to break down a resolute Annan defence. Sherwin Seedorf was tricky and enthusiastic down the left but Well missed the creative influence of David Turnbull.

Seedorf’s instincts to cut inside allowed Jake Carroll space on the overlap and he found Liam Grimshaw but his tame effort was easily collected by Lyle Avci.

The hosts doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time through Liam Polworth. The quiet Jamie Semple threaded a perfectly-weighted pass through to Long, who had his shot saved by Avci but the ball fell perfectly for Polworth to slot home.

The second half started without incident until the 58th minute when Grimshaw released Seedorf after a rampaging run but the Dutch winger lacked composure and was thwarted by Avci.

Motherwell have recorded four consecutive clean sheets in Group E and Donnelly has been impressive at both ends of the pitch.

He grabbed his fourth goal in three games when he arrowed an unstoppable right-footed effort into the top corner on 90 minutes.

Substitute James Scott added further gloss to the scoreline when he fired home a fourth in injury time.