Motherwell wait on Scott for Saints clash

Motherwell will check on the fitness of James Scott after the striker missed much of their preparation for the visit of St Johnstone through illness.

Winger Christian Ilic is still recovering from a hamstring issue.

Long-term absentees David Devine (cheekbone), Charles Dunne (groin) and David Turnbull (knee) remain unavailable.

St Johnstone are without the suspended Murray Davidson and Callum Hendry.

Both were sent off in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Aberdeen.

Otherwise, manager Tommy Wright has a fully-fit squad to select from.

Motherwell provisional squad: Gillespie, Tait, Carroll, Grimshaw, Mugabi, Hartley, Gallagher, Donnelly, O’Hara, Maguire, Polworth, Campbell, Seedorf, Hylton, Donnelly, Long, Cole, Scott, Carson.

St Johnstone provisional squad: Clark, Duffy, Ralston, Tanser, Vihmann, Kerr, Callachan, Holt, Swanson, Craig, McCann, Wright, O’Halloran, Kane, May, Kennedy, Wotherspoon, Booth, Parish.