Motivation couldn't be higher for Barca - Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique says motivation could not be higher for his Barcelona side as the Liga title race with Real Madrid rumbles on.

Barca have been in scintillating form , winning 10 and drawing one of their past 11 league matches to take a two-point lead over fierce rivals Real with three games to go.

Next up for the Catalan giants is a tricky encounter against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on Saturday, and head coach Luis Enrique is enjoying the battle for supremacy against European champions Real.

"I think we are completing a great championship as numbers reflect but there's another team who are doing great which is Real Madrid and this means a great motivation for us to go on give our best," he said.

"We are taking every game as a final; this is one of the most tight runs for the title we ever had in Spain and it's between two teams that have been able to complete amazing winning streaks.

"It's really exciting and motivation couldn't be higher."

Barca are fighting for success on three fronts having reached the final of the Copa del Rey and the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

It has been just three days since Barca humbled Bayern Munich 3-0 at Camp Nou in their Champions League first-leg tie, but Luis Enrique believes his side can cope with the demands of the fixture list.

"A Champions League semi-final is a really intense game so it's tricky to play after it," he added. "But we are well aware we are playing to keep up in La Liga, and depend just on ourselves to get the trophy.

"So we face this game as one of those that matter the most."