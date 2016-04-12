Motta: City more than just Toure

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta insisted there is more to Manchester City than Yaya Toure as the Ivorian looks set to return for the Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Toure missed last week's 2-2 draw in Paris due to a knee injury but came off the bench in City's 2-1 win at home to West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 32-year-old is now likely to return to the starting XI for Tuesday's do-or-die showdown in Manchester, in place of Fernando, though Motta remains wary of the entire City team.

"Yaya [Toure] is an excellent player. You don't need me to tell you that! He's shown what a great player he throughout his career particularly when he played at Barcelona and since then Manchester City," Motta said.

"They have lots of top-level players though and what will count is what we can do a team. We have to defend as a team and attack as a team.

"Regardless of whether Yaya is playing or not that won't change what we have to do as a team."