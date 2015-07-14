Motta hints at Inter move

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta has dropped a strong hint that he would like to return to either of his former clubs Inter or Atletico Madrid.

The Italy international joined PSG from Inter in January 2012, and has won the Ligue 1 title in each of his three full seasons in the French capital.

Last season saw him win the domestic treble of league, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue, and the 32-year-old believes now could be a good time to move on.

"I get the impression that a cycle is coming to an end for me," Motta, who won the treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and UEFA Champions League with Inter in 2010, told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I have given and received so much. It would be more comfortable to stay, but I wouldn't be honest with myself, nor the club, which I have grown to love. It's not a question of money, but of motivation.

"I have spent three and a half years there, but it seems a lot more to me. I think I have given everything by now.

"Returning to Inter would be a real challenge, as [Roberto] Mancini has shown with his choice to join the club again at a delicate moment.

"It would be stimulating but also natural to rediscover a place where I won everything."

Motta spent the 2007-08 campaign at Atletico, but made just six La Liga appearances due to injury.

"Atletico is the same argument as Inter," he added. "Atletico are fighting at the summit of European and Spanish football, which isn't easy when you have Real Madrid and Barcelona as rivals.

"For me it would be just as motivating and I would give everything to do what I couldn't manage to do the first time round because of injuries."