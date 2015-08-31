Motta thankful for Di Maria arrival

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta believes Angel di Maria will prove his quality in Ligue 1 and has thanked the club's owners for bringing the Argentina international to the Parc des Princes.

Di Maria made his PSG debut in Sunday's 3-0 win over Monaco at the Stade Louis II - providing an assist for Ezequiel Lavezzi after Edinson Cavani had scored twice.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid man Di Maria had to wait three games to make his debut for the French champions but Motta is convinced of the 27-year-old's quality.

"He is a great player. Everyone knows it," explained Motta.

"He is a great player with experience and great quality. I'm sure he will show his quality for the team. With him, we are stronger.

"We have to thank the club for signing a player of the level of Angel. I think it's good for Paris Saint-Germain."

Motta ended speculation over his future last week by agreeing a new two-year extension to his deal in the French capital.

"I've always been quiet and now I am more so because I know that I will stay at Paris Saint-Germain for two more years," he added.

"Along with my team-mates, I will try to give 200 per cent."