Mounting Palace injury list a concern for Pulis

Palace have 10 players on the sidelines with injuries and with in-form striker Marouane Chamakh also suspended for the trip to Aston Villa, Pulis has a full starting line-up unavailable.

The London club have picked up six points from a possible 12 during December to move off the bottom of the Premier League table and within touching distance of safety.

Pulis has praised the work done by the players who have been called on, and hopes to get through three games in seven days without any further setbacks.

"We have a problem at the club in that we have quite a few injuries and obviously Chamakh is suspended on Boxing Day, so that's 10 players injured and Chamakh out," he said ahead of their trip to Villa Park.

"But the players who have played and performed in the games have done exceptionally well so we'll go there (Villa Park), we'll make sure we prepare well and hopefully get a result.

"We've got two very difficult away games and we know from Villa we then go to Manchester City two days later. It's a massive call for a club of our stature at the moment to do that, but that's what being in the Premier League is all about."