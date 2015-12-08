Mourinho: Abramovich knows I am best man for the job

Jose Mourinho believes that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich still thinks he is the best man to fill the role as the club's manager.

The Blues have lost eight times in 15 Premier League games this season and were beaten 1-0 at home by AFC Bournemouth last Saturday.

Mourinho's side face a crunch Champions League clash with Porto at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, where a defeat could send them out.

The Portuguese has come under intense scrutiny throughout this season, but feels Abramovich is not going to make changes on a whim.

"I think I have done enough good things at the club for the owner to know the quality I have," he told his pre-match media conference on Tuesday.

"I don't think the owner is a person to change with the wind. I know the wind is really strong because of the results in the Premier League, but I also know he feels I am best for the club.

"The owner showed belief in me twice, first when he brought me back to the club and second when he gave me a new contract. He knows who I am, what I give to the club.

"You can read these bad results and blame everything on the manager. You can look at the results and look to players with performances below acceptable. You can look to unlucky decisions we have been having.

"You can look to every direction and decide that it is not just one man's responsibility."

Mourinho had previously been asked whether he would still be in his position if Chelsea suffered defeat to Porto and exited the Champions League.

He replied: "There are no ifs. You are a pessimistic guy, I am an optimistic guy."