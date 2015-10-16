Mourinho aiming for 15 more years in the dugout

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho believes he will continue coaching for another 15 years.

Speaking at the launch of a new book that covers his highly decorated first decade-and-a-half in the dugout, Mourinho was optimistic over his future in the game despite a dismal start to Chelsea's Premier League title defence.

The Stamford Bridge club are languishing in 16th position with just eight points from as many matches – a run that prompted a public vote of confidence for Mourinho for his employers in the wake of a 3-1 loss to Southampton last time out.

This form has not diminished the 52-year-old's appetite for the game, though, and he feels Chelsea's present struggles could make an interesting opening chapter to book number two – one that he does not envisage ending in west London.

"It is difficult to say but if you ask me how many years I am going to coach, I would say I did 15, I have 15 more to do, if I can," he said.

"Can I stay 15 more years at Chelsea Football Club? I don't know, I don't think so. I don't think modern football allows it anymore. So normally I would not finish my career at Chelsea. I would like to, but I don't think it's possible.

"I think we are going to do a similar book, I hope, in 15 years' time. What I can say I'm not going to do is a controversial book.

"The next book will have lots of chapters. The first one will be the moment I am living now, with four defeats in eight Premier League matches, with two defeats at home which is more than I had in the previous 100 matches at home.

"This will be the beginning of the next book for sure, but it will be a book with lots of good moments, lots of cups, lots of trophies. I don't think I am going to be just 10 times a champion in my career."