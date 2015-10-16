Mourinho aiming for 15 more years in the dugout
Jose Mourinho hopes to remain in football coaching for another 15 years despite his current struggles at Chelsea.
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho believes he will continue coaching for another 15 years.
Speaking at the launch of a new book that covers his highly decorated first decade-and-a-half in the dugout, Mourinho was optimistic over his future in the game despite a dismal start to Chelsea's Premier League title defence.
The Stamford Bridge club are languishing in 16th position with just eight points from as many matches – a run that prompted a public vote of confidence for Mourinho for his employers in the wake of a 3-1 loss to Southampton last time out.
This form has not diminished the 52-year-old's appetite for the game, though, and he feels Chelsea's present struggles could make an interesting opening chapter to book number two – one that he does not envisage ending in west London.
"It is difficult to say but if you ask me how many years I am going to coach, I would say I did 15, I have 15 more to do, if I can," he said.
"Can I stay 15 more years at Chelsea Football Club? I don't know, I don't think so. I don't think modern football allows it anymore. So normally I would not finish my career at Chelsea. I would like to, but I don't think it's possible.
"I think we are going to do a similar book, I hope, in 15 years' time. What I can say I'm not going to do is a controversial book.
"The next book will have lots of chapters. The first one will be the moment I am living now, with four defeats in eight Premier League matches, with two defeats at home which is more than I had in the previous 100 matches at home.
"This will be the beginning of the next book for sure, but it will be a book with lots of good moments, lots of cups, lots of trophies. I don't think I am going to be just 10 times a champion in my career."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.