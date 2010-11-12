Mourinho banned for two matches
MADRID - Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has been given a two-match ban after being sent off in the King's Cup during the week, the Spanish football federation said on Friday.
The Portuguese was sent to the stands at the Bernabeu during his side's second leg win over Real Murcia on Wednesday, for showing contempt towards the referee, the federation said.
He will be unable to sit on the bench for the trip to face Sporting Gijon in La Liga on Sunday and for the visit of Athletic Bilbao the following week, but will be back for the clasico against Barcelona at the Nou Camp on November 29.
