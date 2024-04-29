7 big-name managers who could have new jobs next season

With the finishing line of the 2023/24 season in sight, plenty of clubs are already looking ahead to next season,

The upcoming transfer window will no doubt be busy again, but this summer also promises to see plenty of managerial movement.

Jurgen Klopp’s imminent Liverpool exit will be one of the biggest stories of the summer, with the club closing in on Feyenoord boss Arne Slot. Over in Germany, Ralf Rangnick is the bookies’ favourite to replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich.

But which other big-name managers could be on the move in the next few weeks? And which out-of-work bosses are eyeing a return to the dugout?

Here’s a look at seven managers who could find themselves in new jobs come the start of next season.

Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim (Image credit: PA)

With Xabi Alonso committing to Bayer Leverkusen next season, Sporting boss Ruben Amorim is perhaps the best young managerial prospect that could be set for a big move this summer.

Linked with Liverpool until the club honed in on Arne Slot, Amorim jetted into London for talks with West Ham earlier this month about replacing David Moyes.

The 39-year-old, who led Sporting to their first league title in 19 years in 2022 and is on the brink of retaining the championship this season, would end up apologising to his club for the meeting, but with tensions between him and his club frayed, it would not be a surprise to see him depart for the Premier League or another of Europe’s major competitions.

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite leading Bayern Munich to their worst Bundesliga finish since 2012 (yes, second place) former Chelsea boss Tuchel is unlikely to be out of work for long.

Only this weekend the German was linked with the not-yet-vacant posts at Manchester United and Stamford Bridge. The 50-year-old is believed to be a big fan of the English game and is said to feel he has ‘unfinished business’ in the Premier League.

Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Gareth Southgate gets set for his fourth major tournament as England manager, speculation over his future has continued to mount. Over the past eight years, Southgate has established himself as the modern era’s most successful Three Lions boss, but is he likely to be tempted with a return to club football?

It has been 15 years since his three-season spell in charge of Middlesbrough came to an end, but he was one of the names linked with the Manchester United job following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority investment in the club, amid rumours over Erik ten Hag’s future.

Southgate’s England contract expires this year and with the Red Devils’ faint Champions League hopes being mathematically ended when they drew with Burnley at the weekend, it’s not a stretch to see this happening.

Graham Potter

Graham Potter (Image credit: Getty Images)

Out of work since he joined the mass ranks of former Chelsea bosses in April 2023, Potter has not looked to rush back into the game.

While his nine-month spell in charge at Stamford Bridge did not go to plan, many appreciate the fact that the chaotic backdrop to his time in charge there made it tough for him to succeed and he still has plenty of credit in the bank for the work he did at Brighton.

Dutch giants Ajax have been linked with the 48-year-old in recent weeks, with Potter reportedly turning them down twice citing salary concerns. But with a stint at Swedish side Ostersund on his CV, Potter is unlikely to be phased by taking a job outside of the UK, with Ajax still a possibility.

Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should Potter continue to rebuff Ajax, the Eredivisie side could offer a potential lifeline to their former boss Erik ten Hag, should Manchester United swing the axe.

Ten Hag enjoyed a successful four-and-a-half-year stint in Amsterdam, winning the league three times before Manchester United came calling and the club could see the 54-year-old as the man to get them out of their current funk as they head towards their worst league finish since 2000.

Julen Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another contender for the West Ham United job as the clock ticks down on David Moyes’ contract. Lopetegui has been out of work since leaving Wolves last summer, but his productive campaign at Molineux won him plenty of admirers on these shores.

Recent reports, however, suggest that the Spaniard is bound for Italy, where he will replace under-fire Stegano Pioli at AC Milan, who is on the ropes following their Europa League exit and Milan derby defeat over the past fortnight.

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally, one of the modern era’s big managerial beasts remains on the market, with Jose Mourinho out of work since he was sacked by Roma in January.

A return to Chelsea would be brilliant for fans of #narrative, but extremely unlikely. Should Ruben Amorim depart Sporting this summer, a return to where it all began alongside Sir Bobby Robson for Mourinho could be tempting for all parties, while he may want to try his luck in either Germany or France, two countries he’s never previously managed in.

Rumours linking him with the MLS or Saudi Pro League are invertible, as the 61-year-old is unlikely to stay out of work for too long.

