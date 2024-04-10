Jose Mourinho poised for managerial return, following shock European appointment

Jose Mourinho is set to make his return to football imminently, after developments in the managerial market have created opportunities for him.

Since being sacked by Roma in January, Mourinho has been linked with a number of different jobs, though he hasn't committed to his future yet. Instead, he has been enjoying watching a number of games across Europe and the Middle East, preparing for his next role.

Reports suggested that he met with officials from Saudi Arabia to discuss a potential move there once the season ends, but a job a little closer to home could have now presented itself to the Portuguese boss.

Mourinho hasn't managed since being sacked by Roma in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, with Ruben Amorim set to take over at Liverpool in the summer, the door might just have opened up for Jose Mourinho to take the vacant Sporting Lisbon job.

And Mourinho is open to a return to Sporting, having worked there as Bobby Robson's interpreter during the early 1990s. When addressing the prospect of managing in Portugal again, the 61-year-old refused to rule anything out.

"If any of these clubs can be linked to the future? To the past, yes. Vitoria, Benfica and Sporting. Only God will know about my future. I live close to Lisbon. Going to the [Estadio] da Luz and to the Alvalade [Stadium] is easy, it's 20 minutes and I'm there," Mourinho told Sport TV, via Record, in March while in Saudi Arabia.

Amorim joining Liverpool could open the door for Mourinho (Image credit: Getty Images)

"If I could train tomorrow I would, I feel empty when I don't train. I'll probably go back this summer and I'll try to make the best decision."

When Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to step down as Liverpool manager, everyone expected Liverpool to offer Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso a deal. The Spaniard declined the approach, though, instead opting to stay in the Bundesliga and with a side who are on course to achieve a feat no other team in history has ever managed.

With Liverpool now moving for Amorim, Jose Mourinho could be set to benefit by replacing his fellow countryman in the hotseat at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

