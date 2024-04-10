Jose Mourinho poised for managerial return, following shock European appointment

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Jose Mourinho could have just received a huge boost to his managerial ambitions, after one key switch elsewhere in Europe

Jose Mourinho manager of AS Roma before the Coppa Italia quarter-finals match between SS Lazio and AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico on January 10, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho is set to make his return to football imminently, after developments in the managerial market have created opportunities for him.

Since being sacked by Roma in January, Mourinho has been linked with a number of different jobs, though he hasn't committed to his future yet. Instead, he has been enjoying watching a number of games across Europe and the Middle East, preparing for his next role.

