Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel joins exclusive group of managers to achieve very special feat - after beating Arsenal in Champions League

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has joined an exclusive group of managers, following the club's 3-2 win on aggregate over Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Though the German boss is departing Bayern Munich at the end of the season after struggling in the German Cup and Bundesliga, Tuchel could still head out on a high by lifting the Champions League trophy at Wembley Stadium in June.

But first, Bayern will have to get past Real Madrid in the semi-finals. In reaching the final four, though, Tuchel has become just the fourth manager to take three different teams to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Ancelotti has had serial success in the Champions League (Image credit: Getty)

Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho are the three managers to have already achieved the special feat, following their exploits in the competition over the years.

And Tuchel has now joined them, with his progression with Bayern Munich adding to his achievements of already leading PSG to that stage of the Champions League in 2019/20, and Chelsea in 2020/21.

Still, Tuchel has some way to go if he is to emulate the aforementioned trio of coaches in the exclusive group. While he has won the competition, just like the other three, Ancelotti, Guardiola and Mourinho have been serial semi-finalists in their careers.

Guardiola and Mourinho are also in the exclusive group (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, Ancelotti has reached the final four of the Champions League on no fewer than 12 occasions as manager. His first came at Juventus in 1998/99, while four more followed at AC Milan. The Italian boss managed to take Bayern to that stage of the competition in 2017/18, too, while Real Madrid have progressed to the semis six times with Ancelotti at the helm.

Mourinho, meanwhile, has an impressive record of nine Champions League semi-finals on his CV. 2003/04 with Porto was his first, four were achieved during two spells at Chelsea, once came with Inter Milan in 2009/10, and he reached three successive semi-finals with Real Madrid.

Finally, Guardiola's staggering total of 10 has come with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City - four at his first side, with three apiece at the latter two. So, Tuchel is among great company, but will hope his next job helps him gain some ground on his rival managers.

