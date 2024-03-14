Jose Mourinho to perform sensational U-turn, with next job lined up: report

Jose Mourinho could be set to make his return to management in the coming weeks and months, though he'd have to backtrack on previous decisions and comments he has made.

The Portuguese boss has been out of work since January 16, 2024, after Roma sacked him for poor results in both Serie A and the Coppa Italia. That sacking came just six months after he turned down a lucrative offer of £26m-a-year to join Al-Hilal, instead opting to continue with the project at Roma.

The Saudi Pro League side subsequently opted for former Benfica boss Jorge Jesus, and have now set a world record of 28 consecutive victories, even without star player Neymar.

Mitrovic helped Al-Hilal to 28 consecutive victories (Image credit: Getty Images)

But now Mourinho could be set to rue his initial decision, with CaughtOffisde reporting that the 61-year-old held talks with Saudi Arabian officials over a possible move to the Middle East in the near future.

According to the report, Mourinho met with PIF chairman Yasser Al-Rumayyan at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend, ahead of potentially taking up a job in the nation.

Though becoming a manager in Saudi Arabia might come as a surprise to some, Mourinho has previously stated that he was "convinced" he would work there.

Mourinho left Roma in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there. I don’t know when, but I am pretty sure of it. Doors are always open for me in Saudi Arabia. I want to feel the development there," he told MBC Egypt TV channel.

Mourinho has also highlighted how the competition in the Middle East has undeniably grown in the last year, following Cristiano Ronaldo's blockbuster move to Al-Nassr in January 2023.

"Cristiano was the first to go there and give a different perspective immediately. The players thought at first that it was a one-man show but they realised in the summer that everything was really changing.

"Many players, not just at the last period of their careers, but also some players at the best years of their careers, are coming because the competition is real, not just at domesbtic League, but also the AFC Champions League is very interesting," he said.

