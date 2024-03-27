Tottenham Hotspur flop in huge manager bust-up, with exit looming: report

Tottenham Hotspur are yet again at a crossroads regarding one of their biggest signings.

The Lilywhites are enjoying a positive season in the Premier League with Ange Postecoglou ushering in an exciting brand of play. The squad is a little thin, however, with injuries affecting the team at various points this season.

One record signing appears to be leaving north London for good though, following a fallout out on loan, as Spurs look to improve the options available to them in midfield.

WATCH | How Ange Postecoglou Has ALREADY Fixed Tottenham

Tanguy Ndombele joined the club from Lyon back in 2019 for a whopping £55m and has gone on to make just 91 appearances in five years. Loan spells with Napoli and Galatasaray soon followed, but it appears the French midfielder will be on the lookout for a new club come the summer months.

Having joined the Turkish giants in 2023 on loan, Ndombele has made just eight league starts so far this season. He also reportedly fell out with manager Okan Buruk when he was caught in a fast-food restaurant shortly after being told to lose weight.

According to Sporx in Turkey, via teamTALK, neither Galatasaray nor Spurs have any intentions of keeping the midfielder, with his contract set to expire in north London in 2025.

Currently earning a whopping £ 200,000 per week, a move to Saudi Arabia has been touted as a potential option for the once highly-rated Lyon star.

Tanguy Ndombele has suffered a torrid time in England (Image credit: Getty)

The report also states how Spurs are looking to sign a new midfielder this summer to provide competition for James Maddison. Chelsea star Conor Gallagher has been touted as a potential option, given he is still locked in a contract dispute with the Blues.



Postecoglou seemingly left the door open for Ndombele to impress in the summer, but it is clear his feelings were soon established given he was shipped out before the start of the season.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou appeared to want to keep Ndombele originally… before backtracking (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Tanguy has been good,” he told reporters in the summer. “He's been working hard in training as they all have because they've got no choice! I take things as I see them.

“He was part of a Serie A-winning side last season and he's been working well. Within that context I'm pleased to have him here and part of the group.

“What that means for the long-term we'll see. Maybe he won’t want to be part of things.”



