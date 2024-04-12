The low block: football tactics explained

By Jack Lacey-Hatton
published

So, what is a low block? Here's your tactical explainer on an important defensive strategy

Tony Pulis knew how to set-up a team in a low block (Image credit: Getty Images)

Making yourself hard to play against is one of the fundamentals to football coaching. You can have a team full of talented, technically excellent, footballers, but if you also have a soft underbelly, don’t expect results over a long hard season.

At times football is often talked about like a chess match, particularly when it comes to the tactical battle, and as we all know rule one of chess (probably) is to think 'which move would make things most uncomfortable for my opponent right now?' Then do it.

