Mourinho blasts "disgraceful" FA sanctions

Jose Mourinho has slammed the sanctions imposed on him by the Football Association (FA) for his comments following Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Southampton.

After Radamel Falcao was denied a penalty in the Premier League clash, the Portuguese claimed that officials were "afraid" to award spot-kicks to his team and told the FA "it would not be a problem" should they fine him for his comments.

Mourinho was subsequently given a suspended one-match stadium ban and a £50,000 fine after he admitted a breach of FA Rules.

And the 52-year-old has labelled the sanctions as a "disgrace" in comparison to the treatment of Arsene Wenger, who escaped punishment after calling referee Mike Dean "weak" and "naive" following Arsenal's defeat at Stamford Bridge last month.

"I understand you are a critic, I do not understand your reaction to the FA and myself, every word I say is a big risk of me," Mourinho said at an event to launch his new book.

"I am happy I do not have an electronic tag. A £50,000 fine is an absolute disgrace and the possibility of a stadium ban is absolutely astonishing.

"When I compare different people, different behaviours, with similar words, the difference between 'afraid' and 'weak and naive' is £10,000 and one-match stadium ban.

"Premier League managers have difficulties with the press, we have to do press when [we] would prefer not to.

"We now know we can push people, to say the referee is 'weak and naive' we can do it.

"Every manager in this country knows 'afraid' costs £50,000 but 'weak and naive', we can do it."

Defending Premier League champions Chelsea sit 16th in the table and host Aston Villa on Saturday.