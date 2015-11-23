Mourinho blasts lack of respect shown to Madrid

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has hit out at the lack of respect shown to teams in bad form amid the growing pressure on Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez.

Benitez has come under fire following Madrid's embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in Saturday's Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid are now six points adrift of La Liga leaders Barca but president Florentino Perez is expected to give his backing to the embattled Benitez at a media conference on Monday.

Mourinho is no stranger to the pressure of being in the hot seat at Madrid, having coached the club from 2010 to 2013 before returning to Chelsea for a second spell in charge.

But asked for his view on the Clasico in a media conference ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Maccabi Tel Aviv, Mourinho said: "I left Chelsea in 2007. I was waiting eight months to work again when I went to Inter.

"During that period, I gave zero interviews. I close my mouth for eight months.

"In this moment, I see so many people speaking especially about the clubs in trouble, it's amazing the lack of respect.

"I speak about Real Madrid when they are winning, not when they are losing. So words about the Clasico - zero.

"I don't smile with defeat from other teams, I smile with my victories, that's why I don't smile a lot in the last few months."