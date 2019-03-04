Mourinho: Brendan Rodgers should have finished job at Celtic before joining Leicester

The Northern Irishman infuriated the Bhoys support by abandoning the club late in the season, with an unprecedented third consecutive domestic treble still to play for.

Celtic fans unveiled a banner during their game against Hearts last week that read: “You traded immortality for mediocrity. Never a Celt. Always a fraud.”

Mourinho backed the former Liverpool manager’s decision to leave Scotland for a return to the Premier League, but insists he should have finished the job at Celtic Park first.

“If you are asking whether I am surprised at the move, I would say no,” Mourinho told BeIn Sports.

“With all due respect, the Scottish Premiership is not the same as the Premier League. Celtic is a giant club, but the Premier League is big.

“If I were in his position, I would take Leicester’s offer of arriving now, and I would say ‘I want to come to you, but not now.’

“He should have stayed in Scotland and become a champion again – leaving in the right moment.”