Mourinho: Cech future out of my hands

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho wants to keep Petr Cech but the Portuguese tactician said he is helpless to prevent the veteran goalkeeper from leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Cech has played second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois during Chelsea's Premier League-winning campaign and the 32-year-old Czech is now tipped to continue his career elsewhere, with rivals Manchester United and Arsenal reportedly interested.

Mourinho would prefer to hold on to Cech but the Chelsea boss conceded he is powerless in his efforts to retain the shot-stopper.

"I hope not," replied Mourinho when asked whether Cech will definitely leave at the end of the season.

"My perfect scenario is that he stays with us. He belongs with this club, and this club belongs to his history and his life.

"He's a fantastic goalkeeper, a fantastic squad man in the dressing room. I tried to prove the respect I have for him my playing him in the FA Cup and Capital One Cup final.

"I played him in the Champions League. I gave him matches in the Premier League.

"I tried to make him feel important, as he is, but I can imagine at 32 or 33, he still feels young and has the passion and desire to play every game.

"If it's in my hands, he would never go. He would never go to big clubs and fantastic teams, big candidates who want to win the Premier League. I would never let him go, but it's not in my hands."

Cech has enjoyed an illustrious career at Chelsea, winning 15 trophies, including four Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League since moving to London in 2004.