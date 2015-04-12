Mourinho: Chelsea one step closer to title glory

Mourinho's men looked destined to end the match without registering a single shot on target, but Cesc Fabregas' drilled effort two minutes from time re-established their seven-point lead over Arsenal at the summit.

"Our situation was positive," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "One point would be one less point we need [to win the league] but the reality is three points and it is one less match we need to win.

"It is an important step. The best quality was we controlled the game very well.

"They [QPR] can score, have dangerous players and are very direct. We kept calm and tried to keep calm against a side who were very well organised defensively.

"During the season you always have these moments where you lose and win points at end of the game. We lost points at the end at Old Trafford [1-1 draw in October] and won points in the last few minutes [at QPR].

"I always thought it was very important to keep a clean sheet because it was always going to be difficult to keep a clean sheet here."

Goalscorer Fabregas, who wore a protective mask during the game after breaking his nose last weekend, added: "It was very difficult to play. The pitch was very dry, it was windy and not the circumstances we want to play football.

"But even in the difficult moments we played well."