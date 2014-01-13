Mourinho committed to Chelsea stay long term

Mourinho, currently in his second spell in charge at the club, has led Inter and Real Madrid after departing Stamford Bridge in 2007.

With Chelsea second in the Premier League table and unbeaten in six games, Mourinho is not contemplating managing anywhere else.

His previous spell in England remains the longest of his managerial career at three years and three months, but he now seems settled in London for the long-term.

"I'm not here thinking about my next move because I don't want to have a next move," he told the London Evening Standard.

"I will have a next move if and when Chelsea decides it's time for that."

Mourinho won the Premier League title twice during his first stint at the club, before going on to win further league titles at both Inter and Real.

However, the 50-year-old revealed he has a "completely different perspective", compared to his previous time in charge, and is settled at Chelsea.

"I'm not chasing new experiences, trying to find where I like it more, where I can make new things for my career — no. It's a completely different perspective," he continued.

"I'm here to stay. I belong to Chelsea, Chelsea belong to me. I gave a lot to Chelsea in the past but they also gave a lot to me.

"This is a different professional relationship."