Mourinho congratulates Ranieri for winning 'my title' with Leicester
Claudio Ranieri and Leicester City have been congratulated on winning the Premier League title by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.
Jose Mourinho has congratulated Claudio Ranieri and Leicester City on their Premier League triumph.
The former Chelsea boss watched his old side come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Tottenham on Monday, a result which guaranteed that the title will go to the King Power Stadium.
Mourinho, who lifted the trophy with Chelsea last season before departing the club in December after a dismal run of form, described it as a "magic moment" in the career of his counterpart Ranieri.
He told CAA Sports: "I want to congratulate everyone connected to Leicester; players, staff, owners and fans.
"I lost my title to Claudio Ranieri and it is with incredible emotion that I live this magic moment in his career."
Mourinho scoffed at Ranieri's success rate earlier in his career, claiming the Italian - the man he replaced at Chelsea in 2004 - was "considered a loser" at Stamford Bridge.
The former Real Madrid and Inter head coach continues to be linked with a return to the Premier League ahead of next season, with Manchester United reportedly considering his appointment.
